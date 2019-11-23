|
Sharon Robbins
Richmond - Sharon Diane Robbins, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Wednesday (November 20, 2019). Sharon was born on November 30, 1952 to Dean F. and Ruth Ann Drayer Lester in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Centerville High school in 1971. During her life she was employed in the healthcare field including 23 years at GYN ltd. She was always the life of the party, a people pleaser and loved to talk. Sharon was very meticulous about her cleaning and always left everything spotless. She enjoyed gardening in her flower beds, watching Sex in the City, The Voice and loved watching QVC.
Survivors include children Justin Robbins and Amy Robbins Hurst; grandchildren Jacob Robbins, Layla Robbins, Kiersten Robbins, Amaura Robbins, Kiley Hurst, Quintin Hurst, Kennedy Hurst and Kaydin Hurst; sister Darlene (Hileman) Taylor; nieces Brandi Rosenberger and Alisha (Justin) Fekete and nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Forrest "Bud" O'Neal Robbins and dog Macy Grace.
Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday (November 25, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate. Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday (November 25, 2019) at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to the Sharon Robbins Funeral Fund C/O Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019