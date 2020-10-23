1/1
Sharron Kathryn Davis Olverson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharron Kathryn Davis Olverson

Sharron Davis Olverson, age 76, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her home, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born February 3, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, to Edgar and Letha (Goens Milton) Davis.

She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. She attended Hibberd School and later graduated from Richmond Sr. High, class of 1962. After attending Ball State University, she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she met and married the late Leroy Olverson II.

After raising her children and retiring from Nationwide Insurance, she moved back to Richmond. A few years later she returned to Cincinnati to be near her grandchildren.

Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Cheri' Davis Jones (Maurice S. Jones), Lea Michelle Olverson, Leroy Olverson III (Kamila Washinton). 12 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren.

Sharron leaves behind, her sister, Karryn Davis Hummons, her two brothers, Paul (Carol) Davis, Don (Janet) Davis, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted longtime friends.

Sharron was preceded in death by her loving parents, Edgar and Letha Davis, and five brothers, Mike, Tim, Bill, Jack and Darrell Robert Davis.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sharron's name to: Reid Health Foundation for BRAvo Fund, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond , IN 47374, Or to Chris Collingsworth Pink Ribbon Fund, 5400 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45213

The family will hold a private memorial

Arrangements: Spring Grove Cremation Society

To share a memory or leave a special message for the family please visit

Springgrove.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved