Sharron Kathryn Davis OlversonSharron Davis Olverson, age 76, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her home, in Cincinnati, Ohio.She was born February 3, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, to Edgar and Letha (Goens Milton) Davis.She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. She attended Hibberd School and later graduated from Richmond Sr. High, class of 1962. After attending Ball State University, she moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she met and married the late Leroy Olverson II.After raising her children and retiring from Nationwide Insurance, she moved back to Richmond. A few years later she returned to Cincinnati to be near her grandchildren.Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Cheri' Davis Jones (Maurice S. Jones), Lea Michelle Olverson, Leroy Olverson III (Kamila Washinton). 12 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren.Sharron leaves behind, her sister, Karryn Davis Hummons, her two brothers, Paul (Carol) Davis, Don (Janet) Davis, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted longtime friends.Sharron was preceded in death by her loving parents, Edgar and Letha Davis, and five brothers, Mike, Tim, Bill, Jack and Darrell Robert Davis.Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sharron's name to: Reid Health Foundation for BRAvo Fund, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond , IN 47374, Or to Chris Collingsworth Pink Ribbon Fund, 5400 Kennedy Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, 45213The family will hold a private memorialArrangements: Spring Grove Cremation Society