Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richland Mobile Manor's Community Building
610 Indiana Avenue
Richmond, IN
View Map
Shawn Lynn Williams Obituary
Shawn Lynn Williams

Richmond - Shawn Lynn Williams, age 44, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Born March 2, 1975, in Richmond, Indiana, to Douglas E. Williams and Ramona G. Martin, Shawn was a life-long resident of Richmond. She had a heart of gold and her smile would light up a room. Shawn will be very dearly loved and missed by many.

Survivors include her daughter, Victoria (Dustin Barker) Williams of Albany, Indiana; mother, Ramona (Tammy) Martin of Richmond; brother, Travis and brother, Shawn "Rerun" Ropp; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins, and many friends, including life-long friends Lanny, Mary Ann, Heather, Billie, Kim, Kerry, and Bruno.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life for Shawn Lynn Williams will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Richland Mobile Manor's Community Building, 610 Indiana Avenue, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 12, 2019
