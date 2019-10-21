Services
Sheila Case Obituary
Lynn - Sheila Case, 72, of Lynn, passed away on Thursday, October 17 at Reid Health.

She was born in Richmond, Indiana on April 27, 1947, the daughter of Henry "Hank" and Margaret Lock Uhrick. She graduated with the first graduating class of Randolph Southern High School in 1965.

Sheila was a bank teller with First Merchants Bank in Winchester from 1991 until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed staying busy spending time with her family and game nights with her girlfriends.

Sheila will be missed by her sons, Matt Case and his wife, Nicole; Shawn Case; grandchildren, Hunter Case and Katelyn Case; and sister, Diane Sieb and her husband, Chuck; and special friend, Joe Slick.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry Case, on December 23, 1994.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, October 25 in Quaker Lynn Cemetery. Pastor Ray Ellis will officiate.

Sheila's life will be celebrated from 4-8 pm on Friday, October 25 at the Lynn Lions Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
