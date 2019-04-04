|
|
Sheila Diane Allen
Indianapolis, IN - It is with great sorrow that our family announces the transitioning of our beloved sister, Sheila Diane Allen. Sheila passed away on March 27, 2019. Sheila was born in Richmond, IN on November 1, 1966. She grew up in Richmond, IN and graduated from Richmond Sr. High School. She went on to earn her undergraduate and master's degrees from Indiana University and became a public-school teacher. She taught in Richmond Community Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township School District. She was a certified math specialist, who was passionate about teaching students. Despite her illness, she continued to teach students until two weeks before her untimely death.
She was a member of Mt. Zion Apostolic Church in Indianapolis, IN, where she served on the Ministerial Alliance Team and was a member of the choir.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Barbara (Hall) Allen and her brother Willie Mitchell (Lorraine) Allen. She is survived by her siblings: Raquel (Robert) Moore, Deborah (Paul) Ross, Kevin (Lisa) Allen and Sherri Allen, her maternal aunt, Bessie (David) Hogg, her maternal uncle, Charles (Thelma) Hall, Jr., and her paternal uncle, Robert Allen; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The Celebration of Sheila Allen's life will take place at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mt. Zion Apostolic Church located at 4900 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon.
Flowers and Condolences may be sent to Community Family Funeral Home located at 101 West Main Street, Richmond, Indiana or Mt. Zion Apostolic Church, Indianapolis, IN.
Condolences may be shared online at: communityfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 4, 2019