Sheila Isaacs
Richmond - Sheila Isaacs, age 70, of Richmond, Indiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday (February 13, 2019) at Heritage House of Richmond. She was born on July 1, 1948 to Malcolm and Dessie Murphy Hurst in Sandgap, Kentucky. Sheila was one of eleven siblings.
Survivors include her son Dennis Isaacs of Richmond, Indiana; 2 brothers and 3 sisters; 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Otwa Isaacs; son Otwa Isaacs Jr; 5 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday (February 25, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Dave Eales will officiate.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 23, 2019