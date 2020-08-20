Sheila Turner Reimer
February 12, 1938 - August 13, 2020
Sheila Turner Reimer, 82, of DeKalb, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Oakcrest Retirement Center.
She was born on February 12, 1938 in Richmond, Indiana to Raymond and Glenna (Collings) Turner, the youngest of six children. She graduated from the Richmond schools (1956) and went to Ball State Teacher's College to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education. She continued her education by earning her Master of Arts at Michigan State University.
She briefly taught in Indiana and then in Michigan before teaching for twenty-five years at Monroe Elementary in Hinsdale, Illinois where she was a beloved third-grade teacher known for her humor and fun field trips. She and her then-husband, Donald Reimer settled in Lisle for many years before retiring to Venice, Florida. In 2006 she moved back to Illinois to be with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed several years at Sun City in Huntley before making her final move to Oakcrest in 2016. She enjoyed a strong martini, a good book, listening to opera and having her cats at her side.
Survivors include her daughters Nancy (Cliff) McKay of Sycamore and Elizabeth Reimer of DeKalb, who both adored their mother. Her grandchildren April, Nicholas and Lucas McKay were the lights of Sheila's life. In addition, she is survived by three step-daughters Lynn (Mike) Curiale, Gail (Lyle) Patterson and Debra (Bernie) Stritzke along with their children Benjamin, Stephanie, Paul and Matthew. Sisters Ruth Rohde and her twin Emily (Chris) Willcox miss her terribly, as do several nieces and nephews, three of whom live in Richmond:John Turner-Grey, Jean Hoff and Diane Ferlauto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tom and Jim, sister Bertha, brother-in-law Glenn and sister-in-law Angie.
Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 3 pm at the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL.
The CDC requires face coverings in the funeral home and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb, IL. 60115. To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com