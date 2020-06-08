Shelby Burchett
Dublin - Shelby Jean Burchett, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday morning June 7, 2020. A daughter of the late Bernice and Beatrice (Keith) Pelfrey, Shelby was born at home in Hazzard, Kentucky on September 29, 1936. She has made her home in Dublin since 1967. Shelby was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Shelby was a community volunteer and gave much of her time to the Do-Gooders Club and Dublin Community Club. She was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Icel B. Burchett. They were married in New Castle, Indiana on December 31, 1955. 1 daughter, Sheryl Mason of Dublin; 2 grand children, Skyler and Laci Burchett; 1 great grandson, Dayne Burchett; 10 siblings, Harold, James Kenneth, Bernice Jr., Mike Odell, roger Lee and Lynn Eugene Pelfrey, Ruby Carol Foster, Charlotte Stevens, Karen Johnson and Lona Friend; nieces and nephews.
Shelby was preceded in death by her son, Robert Earl Burchett on April 21, 2018; 2 siblings, Lloyd Dale Pelfrey and Judith Mae Holthhaus.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 11, 2020 at South Lawn Cemetery in Dublin. Long time friend, Margurite Clark will share some memories. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday June 10th at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.