Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN
View Map
Resources
Shelby L. Masters


1980 - 2019
Shelby L. Masters Obituary
Shelby L. Masters

Hagerstown - Shelby Louise Masters, 38, died unexpectedly in an accident on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born June 2, 1980 in Richmond, Indiana, to Ronnie Masters and Sandy (Jay) Morris. She was a 1999 graduate of Hagerstown High School and graduated from Ivy Tech as a Physical Therapy Assistant. Shelby was also a Certified Massage Therapist. She enjoyed working with the geriatric population and was employed at Stonebrooke Rehab in New Castle at the time of her death. Shelby had a beautiful smile and was a warm, caring person. She was loved, and was appreciated by the patients she interacted with in her work. Shelby was a dog lover and provided a good home to the dogs she rescued. She also enjoyed gardening and canning, as well as growing flowers.In addition to her parents, Shelby is survived by a brother, Shawn Masters; nephew Shawn R. Masters II; great-niece Brooklyn Masters; great-nephew Varen Sites; uncles and aunts Ronnie (Debbie) Ballenger, Dan (Jo Ellen) Ballenger, Betty (Dave) Thalls, Judy Stonebraker, Tom Masters, Barbara (Ron) Hinshaw and several cousins.

Shelby was preceded in death by her niece, Tomi Masters; maternal grandparents Boyd Ballenger and Louise Newton; paternal grandparents Earl and Irene Masters.An open house to celebrate Shelby's life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 1:00-5:00 pm at Culberson Funeral Home, in Hagerstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Help The Animals, Inc., 2101 West Main Street, Richmond, Indiana or Second Chance Animal Rescue, 2905 US Hwy. 35, Richmond, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 24, 2019
