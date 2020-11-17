Shelley Myers-Richter
Mason, OH - Shelley Myers-Richter, of Mason, Ohio, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the young age of 55. She was born Friday, October 15, 1965 in Richmond, Indiana. Shelley was preceded in death by: father, John Myers. Shelley is survived by: husband, David Richter; daughter, Courtney (Donny Herrington) Richter; son, Braedon Richter; granddaughter, Teegan Herrington; mother, Robbin (nee Bartlemy) Myers; siblings, Christopher (Theresa Seitz-Myers) Myers, and Jeffrey Myers; and many loving family members and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Face masks/coverings are required by the State of Ohio as well as Social Distancing. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:30 PM at the Funeral Home, please bring a memory/story you would like to share with the family. Due to Social Distancing seating will be limited. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com
