1/
Shelley Myers-Richter
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelley Myers-Richter

Mason, OH - Shelley Myers-Richter, of Mason, Ohio, passed away suddenly Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the young age of 55. She was born Friday, October 15, 1965 in Richmond, Indiana. Shelley was preceded in death by: father, John Myers. Shelley is survived by: husband, David Richter; daughter, Courtney (Donny Herrington) Richter; son, Braedon Richter; granddaughter, Teegan Herrington; mother, Robbin (nee Bartlemy) Myers; siblings, Christopher (Theresa Seitz-Myers) Myers, and Jeffrey Myers; and many loving family members and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Face masks/coverings are required by the State of Ohio as well as Social Distancing. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 3:30 PM at the Funeral Home, please bring a memory/story you would like to share with the family. Due to Social Distancing seating will be limited. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.



Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved