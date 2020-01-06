|
|
Sherian Austerman
Richmond - Sherian Lee "Sharon" Austerman, 74, passed away Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. Sherian was born in New Castle, Indiana on January 14, 1945. She lived in the Dublin community during her early childhood but has lived most of her life in Richmond and attended Richmond schools. Sherian worked in retail sales for several Richmond Department Stores. She was a member of the Richmond Moose Lodge, enjoyed dancing, bowling and playing BINGO.
Survivors include her mother, Louetta "Lou" Carson-Hale; 2 daughters, Jackie Carson and Miriam, all of Richmond; 2 granddaughters, Pamela (Kevin) Bellido of Cincinnati, OH and Sheyla Chavez of Richmond; 3 siblings, Brenda (Jim) Williams of Noblesville, Kevin Carson and Dan Caskey both of Columbus, OH; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sherian was preceded in death by her father, Cecil G. Carson Jr.; 2 infant siblings, Johnny and Debbie Carson.
Sherian requested to be memorialized privately, with memorial contributions made to the American Diabetes Assoc.- P.O. Box 15829 / Arlington, VA 22215.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020