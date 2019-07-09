|
|
Sherrie Lee Arzola
Richmond, IN - Sherrie Lee (Oakley) Arzola, 57, passed away at home on July 4, 2019. Sherrie was born to Richard A. and Melody L. (Gwinn) Oakley on June 18, 1962, in Richmond, Indiana.
Sherry graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1980. She graduated Ivy Tech Community College in 2006 with an Associate's Degree in Business Administration and attended IU East College until she became ill. Sherrie was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and was employed at Reid Hospital in the dietary department until becoming disabled. Sherrie enjoyed crafts, painting and being with her grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her father, Richard (Harriett) Oakley, two daughters, Melodia Yolanda (David) Lopez and Maria Lynnette Garcia both of Richmond, IN; three grandchildren, Araceli Denise Lopez, Marcos Julian Lopez and Ezra Isaias Lopez of Richmond, IN; one sister, Deborah (Lorenzo) Salazar, two brothers, Donald Allen Oakley and Richard Bud Wade Oakley all of Richmond,IN; one niece, Summer Rae Oakley; three nephews,,Felipe Juan Salazar, Richard Bud Wade Oakley II and Troy Anthony Oakley all of Richmond, IN; great nieces, Devin Elizabeth Speers, Alejandra Leeanne Salazar and Carmen Francisca Nimah Salazar; and great-great niece Autumn Michelle Pryor and great-great nephew Desmond Manuel Speers all of Richmond,In.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melody Lee Oakley.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Reid Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Carlos King officiating. Family and friends may visit Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 5:00 PM. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 9, 2019