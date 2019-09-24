|
|
Sherry Jean Davis
Richmond - Sherry Jean Davis, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born December 31, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to Gene and Louella Parks Prewitt, Sherry was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She graduated from Northeastern High School in 1970. Sherry was a cafeteria worker at Julia E. Test Intermediate School and Central Kitchen School Lunch Division in Richmond for over 20 years. She loved traveling, especially to visit the ocean and lighthouses. Sherry enjoyed fishing and NASCAR.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Randall Davis; sons, Dustin and Travis Davis, both of Richmond; grandson and love of her life, Gage Davis; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews, including special nephew, Brian Adams; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Bambi Brock and Ruth and Terry Dye.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hobart "Buster" Prewitt.
Visitation for Sherry Jean Davis will be from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Jon Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 24, 2019