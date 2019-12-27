Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Poynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Jo Poynter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Jo Poynter Obituary
Sherry Jo Poynter

Centerville, Ind. - Sherry Jo Poynter, age 73, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born December 14, 1946, in Cannelton, Indiana, to Joseph and Willma Rengers, Sherry lived in Centerville most of her life. She retired from Starr Elementary School in Richmond, where she was a teacher for more than 30 years. Sherry was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her grandsons, Shawn Brod of Evansville, Indiana, and Nathan Brod of Muncie, Indiana; sister, Sandra Heironymus of Tell City, Indiana; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ernest Michael "Mike" Poynter, who died February 10, 2015; daughter, Wendy Joelle Brod, who died April 1, 2019; parents; and sister, Pamela Hulse.

A graveside service for Sherry Jo Poynter will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -