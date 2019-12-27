|
|
Sherry Jo Poynter
Centerville, Ind. - Sherry Jo Poynter, age 73, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born December 14, 1946, in Cannelton, Indiana, to Joseph and Willma Rengers, Sherry lived in Centerville most of her life. She retired from Starr Elementary School in Richmond, where she was a teacher for more than 30 years. Sherry was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her grandsons, Shawn Brod of Evansville, Indiana, and Nathan Brod of Muncie, Indiana; sister, Sandra Heironymus of Tell City, Indiana; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ernest Michael "Mike" Poynter, who died February 10, 2015; daughter, Wendy Joelle Brod, who died April 1, 2019; parents; and sister, Pamela Hulse.
A graveside service for Sherry Jo Poynter will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019