Shiela Focht
Richmond, Ind. - Shiela Focht, age 77, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Reid Health surrounded by her family.
Born February 6, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, to Holly Robert and Beatrice Winters Clevenger, Shiela was a life-long resident of Richmond and Boston. She attended Richmond High School. Shiela was a school bus driver for 22 years for Richmond Community Schools, retiring in 1991. She more recently worked part-time at Richmond Auto Auction. Shiela attended Living Faith Church of God. She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and four-legged friends.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Terri) Focht of Monticello, Kentucky, and Jerry Focht and Scott (Lisa) Focht, both of Boston, Indiana; grandchildren, Holly (fiancé, Roger Troxell) Hardwick and Jacob (Betheny) Focht, both of Kentucky, Jennifer Focht and Jim (Rachel) Focht, both of Ohio, and Jarrett Focht of Boston; great-grandchildren, Raven Hardwick, Reece Hardwick, Johnathan Charles Tanner, Carson Focht, Ashlynn McKee, Jordynn Jewett, Bostynn Focht, and E.J. Focht; sisters, Donna Dowell of Richmond and Michelle (Randy) Stohler of Michigan; aunts, Bobbie Coker of Georgia and Edna Justice of Florida; loving companion, Ned Hines of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles W. Focht, who died October 7, 2010; "one of her boys", Mikey Daniel; granddaughter, Jessica Focht; parents; stepmother, Rose Clevenger; infant sister; and brother-in-law, Russ Dowell.
Memorial visitation for Shiela Focht will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Living Faith Church of God, 3777 Nolands Fork Road, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Living Faith Church of God with Pastor Allen Henderson and her son, Pastor Jeff Focht officiating. Private burial will be in Boston Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.