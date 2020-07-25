1/1
Shirley A. Henry
1934 - 2020
Shirley A. Henry

Richmond - Shirley A. Henry 85 of Richmond died July 22, 2020 at Reid Health after a long illness. She was born December 26, 1934 in Richmond to Joseph and Virginia Addison Fenimore and lived here all her life. She retired from Cox's Markets where she worked as the office manager. She enjoyed puzzles and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children Mike (Tammy) Henry of Richmond, Bob Henry of Destin, Florida, and Cheryl (Gerry) Gravel of Groton, Massachusetts, seven grandchildren Angie, Christy, Joe, Samantha, Cliff, Bill, Mandy, her great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, one sister Nancy Carpenter, nieces and nephews. Her husband Clifford Henry died in 2007. Shirley's family would like to thank both Forest Park Health Center and Reid Hospice for their care.

Private entombment services will be held at Earlham Cemetery, with Rev John Shepherd officiating. There will be no public calling. Memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Services 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Services is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
