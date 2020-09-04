Shirley A. Malloris
Indianapolis - Shirley A. Malloris 85 of Indianapolis, formerly of Richmond died August 30, 2020 at University Heights Health and Living Center. She was born August 26, 1935 in Richmond to Antonio and Dorothy Fratellio Malloris and had lived in Indianapolis 65 years. She retired from the Indiana State Police, and was a member of the Creek Christian Church.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews including Robert (Judy Werner) Ridgeway of Richmond and Karen (Wayne A.) Ward of Portland, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, one brother Arthur Malloris of New Carlisle, Ohio, and special friends Mary Holtsclaw, Linda Wilson, and Crystal Huffman. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister Mary Jane Ridgeway, and four brothers Tony, Bobby, Richard, and Johnny Malloris.
Private graveside services will be held in Earlham Cemetery, with Rev. Wayne A. Ward officiating. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
