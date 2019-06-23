|
|
Shirley Ann Brown
Tampa - 86, of Tampa, Florida passed away June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; father, Everett Haustetter; mother, Vivian Haustetter; step-mother, Lee Haustetter; brother, Robert Haustetter; granddaughter, Stephanie Lane and special friend, Jared Smith. Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael Brown (Susan) and Jeffrey Brown; sister, Vicki Williams; grandchildren, Cheri Sheridan (Will), Robby Brown, and Stacy Brown; great-granddaughter, Leah Lane; other numerous family and friends. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019