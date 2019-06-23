Services
MacDonald Funeral Home
10520 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33612
813-933-4950
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at Shirley's home
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
at Shirley's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Brown Obituary
Shirley Ann Brown

Tampa - 86, of Tampa, Florida passed away June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; father, Everett Haustetter; mother, Vivian Haustetter; step-mother, Lee Haustetter; brother, Robert Haustetter; granddaughter, Stephanie Lane and special friend, Jared Smith. Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael Brown (Susan) and Jeffrey Brown; sister, Vicki Williams; grandchildren, Cheri Sheridan (Will), Robby Brown, and Stacy Brown; great-granddaughter, Leah Lane; other numerous family and friends. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald Funeral Home
Download Now