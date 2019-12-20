|
Shirley Ann Lee
Richmond - Shirley Ann Lee, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born July 16, 1934, in Salisbury, Pennsylvania, to Benjamin E. and Melda S. Schramm Wampler, Shirley lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Richmond High School. Shirley retired from Parker Hannifin Corporation in Eaton, Ohio, after more than 15 years of service and had formerly worked at Reid Hospital and Walmart. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed playing Bingo, solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and traveling.
Survivors include her sons, Robert E. Lee of Richmond and friend, Connie Andecover of Hagerstown, Indiana, and Thomas D. and wife, Jalene "J.J." Lee of Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Robert E. Lee Jr. and Jeremy Lee, both of Richmond, Michael Lee of Goshen, Indiana, and Kristi (Eric) Brown of Florida; great-grandchildren, Robert III, Noah, Trenton, Carter, and Hunter; sister, Kay of Richmond; nephews, Daniel and Jeffrey Irvine; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Ellen Riley.
Visitation for Shirley Ann Lee will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, with Pastor John R. Walker and Pastor Chip Belanga officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2019