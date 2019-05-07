Shirley Ann Pipenger



Centerville, Ind. - Shirley Ann Pipenger, age 70, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.



Shirley was born on December 17, 1948, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and she was the daughter of James D. and Eulalah Scott Nelson. Shirley was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She attended Williamsburg schools where she met the love of her life, Larry Pipenger. Shirley worked in the cafeteria for the Centerville-Abington Community Schools for 40 years, having retired in 2015 as the head cook. Her family was her life. She loved crocheting for her family and friends, going to festivals, playing games, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Shirley enjoyed her monthly trips with friends to go out to eat. She was the glue that held the family together and she will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Larry Pipenger, to whom she was married on February 4, 1963; children, Tom (Teresa) Pipenger of Centerville, Troy (Lorinda) Pipenger of Brookville, Indiana, and Tad (Lelia) Pipenger and Tammy Pipenger, both of Centerville; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; mother, Eulalah Nelson of Centerville; brothers, James Richard (Casey) Nelson of Huntingburg, Indiana, and Tim (Janet) Nelson of Centerville; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her father and great-grandson, Lane Scott Pipenger.



Visitation for Shirley Ann Pipenger will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Bud Parrish officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.



Published in The Palladium-Item on May 7, 2019