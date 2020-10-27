1/1
Shirley Ann Retherford
Shirley Ann Retherford

Hagerstown, IND - Shirley Ann Retherford, 85, of Retherford, Indiana, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at Reid Health of Richmond where she had been a patient since Wednesday.

She was born October 10, 1935 in Connersville, one of seven children of Lee and Olive Newbold Elwood, and as a child moved to the Henry County area with her family. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Chrysler High School in New Castle. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Education from Crown College in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and became a missionary for over five years, serving in Cambodia and the Philippines.

On March 20, 1971, she was married in the Hagerstown United Methodist Church to Allen "Doc" Eugene Retherford, who passed away December 23, 2014.

Shirley had been employed at Earlham College in Richmond and also was a substitute teacher for Nettle Creek School System. She had also been employed at Modernfold in New Castle.

She was a faithful member of Hagerstown United Methodist Church. In her leisure, she enjoyed watching figure skating and Lawrence Welk on television. She also enjoyed bowling, being with her granddaughters, and going to McDonald's with her sisters and brother.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Michelle) Retherford of New Castle, Indiana, and Michael Retherford of Hagerstown, Indiana; two granddaughters, Linsey Retherford and Lauren Retherford; three sisters, Connie Rhodus of Hagerstown, Marsha Foulke of Hagerstown, and Lisa (Paul) Moore of New Castle; and a brother, Joe Ed (Kaye Marcum) Elwood of Hagerstown.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Doc" Eugene Retherford, her parents, and two brothers, Randall Elwood and Jerry Elwood.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Culberson Funeral Home, 51 Washington St., Hagerstown, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Culberson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to the Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
