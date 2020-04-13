|
Shirley Ann Witt
Dayton - Shirley Ann Witt, age 77 of Dayton and formerly of Richmond, Indiana passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Laurelwood Assisted Living, Dayton. She was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on February 6, 1943 the daughter of Harley Carl & Martha Blanche (Dinsmore) Ballard. She was a retired RTA Bus Driver in Dayton and a member of the Richmond First Church of the Nazarene. She was a longtime friend of Bill W.
She is survived by her daughter Paula (Mike) Schubert; son Carl Walton; granddaughters Nicole (Daniel) Watkins and Kayla Grippon; great grandsons Boston and Silas Watkins; other granddaughters and great grandchildren; sister Sonja (Steve) Oxley; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jim Walton and Arnold Witt and an infant brother.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Shirley's life once we are able to hold public gatherings. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to the Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458. Services have been entrusted to the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020