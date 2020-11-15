Shirley Eikenberry
Richmond - Shirley Eikenberry, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at The Leland Legacy Senior Community.
Born January 19, 1935, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Robert C. and Anna Louise Risk Edwards, Shirley was a life-long resident of this community. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1953. Shirley retired from Centerville-Abington Community Schools after more than 25 years of service and had previously worked at Richmond Gas Corporation, retiring after 37 years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Shirley liked watching IU basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family, including attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Cox (Mike Farmer) of Liberty, Indiana, Jackie Jones of Centerville, Indiana, and Pam (Gary) Richardson of Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsay Cox (Jerry Weiss) of Ridgeville, Indiana, Drew (Carrie) Cox of Georgia, JD (Lori) Jones of Centerville, Austin (Brooke) Jones of Fountain City, Indiana, Sean (Amber) Richardson of Farmland, Indiana, and Shannon (Ray) Driscoll of Mumbai, India; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Roberta Montoney and Connie Maxel, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Jerry William Weiss; parents; sisters, Joan (Bob) Weber and Betty (Jim) Davis; brother, Robert Edwards; and brother-in-law, Bill Montoney.
The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Gasaway and Reid Health for the loving care they gave to Shirley.
Visitation for Shirley Eikenberry will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Centerville-Abington Community Schools, 115 West South Street, Centerville, IN 47330.
