Shirley Jean Warth
Richmond - Shirley Jean Warth, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, August 31, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia, due to complications of kidney failure.
Born July 4, 1935, near Monticello, Kentucky, Shirley was the daughter of the late James Chester and Edna Matthews Dunnington. She was a faithful Christian and member of Sylvan Nook Church of Christ in Richmond. In prior years, Shirley and her husband were involved in local and national hot rod events, where they showcased their red Chevy coupe. She retired as an administrative assistant from R.W. Clinton & Associates, after 44 years of service. In her retirement, Shirley was an active volunteer for the Wayne County Convention and Tourism Board, the Richmond Civic Theatre, and the Sylvan Nook Food Pantry. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and visiting with her friends and family.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (Chris) Nuzum of Marietta; son, Jeff Warth of Richmond; granddaughter, Lori (Greg) Arp of Rockmart, Georgia; and great-grandson, Jarrett Amyx and great-granddaughter, Bailey Arp, both of Rockmart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, S. Gene "Moose" Warth, who died in 2007; brother, Glenn Dunnington, who died in 2017; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Warth, who died in 2017.
Visitation for Shirley Jean Warth will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Minister Michael Ballard officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Sylvan Nook Church of Christ, 1221 Sylvan Nook Drive, Richmond, IN 47374 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
