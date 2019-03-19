Shirley Joyce Corder



Abington, Ind. - Shirley Joyce Corder, age 90, of Abington, Indiana, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born December 26, 1928, in Abington, Indiana, to Rife Howard and Helen Louise Wood Paddock, Shirley lived in Abington most of her life. She was a 1946 graduate of Centerville High School. Shirley retired from Centerville High School, where she served as a secretary for 29 years. Shirley was a charter member of the Abington Volunteer Fire Department, a member of Abington Christian Church, and a former member of Hoosiers Corner Square Dance Club and Pythian Sisters.



Survivors include her sons, Terry L. (Deborah) Corder of Gutherie, Kentucky, Gerald A. "Doc" (Vicki) Corder of Cripple Creek, Colorado, and Kenneth J. "Corky" (Sharon) Corder of Savannah, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Stainbrook of Richmond; brother, William (Teresa) Paddock of Brownsville, Indiana; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many, many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Chester R. Corder, who died January 21, 2012; parents; and brothers, Robert L. and M. Dale Paddock.



There will be no public services for Shirley Joyce Corder. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Honor Flight, Inc., Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary