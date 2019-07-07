Shirley Lee Flanagan



Richmond - Shirley Lee Flanagan, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born December 31, 1929, in Muncie, Indiana, to Herman and Vera Hanscomb Keesling, Shirley lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1949 graduate of Richmond High School. Shirley was a member of Centerville Christian Church. She had a very outgoing personality and was a great storyteller. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her son, Stephen S. (Dana) Flanagan of Richmond; daughter, Michele (Patrick) Pritchett of Centerville; grandchildren, Sean (Elly Casebolt-Flanagan) of Richmond, Jessica (Scott) Collins of Redondo Beach, California, and Jacob (Brook) Pritchett of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Shauna, Willow, Harlow, Brendan, Casey, Stella, and Harper; sister, Betty Harris of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard S. Flanagan, who died May 4, 2010; twin great-granddaughters, Sydney and Carynne Pritchett; and parents.



A graveside service for Shirley Lee Flanagan will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Crown Hill Cemetery with Pastor Terry Cochran officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



In memory of her twin great-granddaughters, memorial contributions may be made to: curesma.org.



Published in The Palladium-Item on July 7, 2019