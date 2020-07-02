Shirley Lunsford
Richmond, IN - Shirley R. Lunsford 84 of Richmond died July 1, 2020 at Arbor Trace. She was born October 16, 1935 in Richmond to Richard and Esther Druley Lunsford and lived here all her life. She formerly worked in childcare.
Survivors include her sister Charlene George of Richmond, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, a special niece Ronda Burelison, special nephew Rick George, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister Jeanette Charles.
Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at Stegall-Berheide-Orr funeral Home. Private family graveside will be in Boston Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.