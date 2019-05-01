Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
4601 State Road 227 South
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Wright


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley M. Wright Obituary
Shirley M. Wright

Richmond - Shirley M. Wright, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.

Born July 21, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Nora Hickman Wright, Shirley was a life-long resident of this community. She retired from Ernst Concrete after serving as an accountant for 20 years and had formerly worked at multiple businesses. Shirley enjoyed gambling, playing Bingo, visiting Las Vegas, reading, and playing video games. She was a loving mother and loved her grandchildren beyond measure.

Survivors include her children, Pam Lunsford and Terri (Linden) Harrison, both of Richmond and Jerry (Brenda) Wright of Oxford, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob Harrison, Jessica Foster, Bradley Lunsford, Ashley Wright, Sarah Harrison, and Haley and Jared Wright; great-grandchildren, Emma and David Harrison and Conner and Hadley Foster; sisters-in-law, Betty Griffin and Bonnie Wright; brother-in-law, J.R. Frazier; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold "Red" Wright Sr., who died on March 7, 2011; son, Harold Wright Jr.; grandson, Jeffrey Lunsford; son-in-law, Pat Lunsford; parents; sister, Sandra Grasse; brothers, Jerry and Bob Wright; and beloved dog, Murdock.

A graveside service for Shirley M. Wright will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375; or Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary, 3546 East Mitchell Road, Liberty, IN 47353.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now