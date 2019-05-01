Shirley M. Wright



Richmond - Shirley M. Wright, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.



Born July 21, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to John and Nora Hickman Wright, Shirley was a life-long resident of this community. She retired from Ernst Concrete after serving as an accountant for 20 years and had formerly worked at multiple businesses. Shirley enjoyed gambling, playing Bingo, visiting Las Vegas, reading, and playing video games. She was a loving mother and loved her grandchildren beyond measure.



Survivors include her children, Pam Lunsford and Terri (Linden) Harrison, both of Richmond and Jerry (Brenda) Wright of Oxford, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob Harrison, Jessica Foster, Bradley Lunsford, Ashley Wright, Sarah Harrison, and Haley and Jared Wright; great-grandchildren, Emma and David Harrison and Conner and Hadley Foster; sisters-in-law, Betty Griffin and Bonnie Wright; brother-in-law, J.R. Frazier; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold "Red" Wright Sr., who died on March 7, 2011; son, Harold Wright Jr.; grandson, Jeffrey Lunsford; son-in-law, Pat Lunsford; parents; sister, Sandra Grasse; brothers, Jerry and Bob Wright; and beloved dog, Murdock.



A graveside service for Shirley M. Wright will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brett Karanovich officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375; or Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary, 3546 East Mitchell Road, Liberty, IN 47353.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 1, 2019