Shirley Martin
Fountain City - Shirley J. Martin, 82, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Monday, May 11.
Shirley was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on October 4, 1937 to Casto F. & Margaret E. Harris Upchurch. Shirley attended Economy High School.
Shirley lived most of her life in Indiana. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, working in her yard and keeping an immaculate home. She was a talented seamstress who made drapes for many homes and businesses.
Shirley will be missed by her sons & daughters-in-law, Bill & Shelly Martin and Rob & Colleen Martin; grandchildren, Chad Martin & fiancée, Gabby; Lauryn Phillips & husband, Cody; Rachel Martin; Jason Martin & wife, Tylynn; Amanda Moody & husband, Drew; Josh Martin & wife, Kate; great-grandchildren, Ronan, Remi, Hadlee, Halee, Cash. Laina, Luke, Bryce and Blane; sister, Wanda Willman & husband, Samuel; brothers, Charles Upchurch & wife, Marilyn; Robert Upchurch; brother-in-law, Lawrence Turney and several nieces & nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Upchurch; sisters, Louise Paine and Carolyn Turney.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Shirley's services will be private with interment in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 12 to May 13, 2020