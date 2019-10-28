Services
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra Clay Obituary
Sondra Clay

Eaton - Sondra R. Clay

Age 60, of Eaton, went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 5, 1959 in Richmond, Indiana to her parents, Donald R. and Nita (Abrams) Burke. Sondra was preceded in death by her Father; maternal grandparents, Madeline and Chester Abrams; and paternal grandparents, Anna Burke and William Burke. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert; mother Nita; children, Justin Clay, Nathan Clay, and Stephanie (Johnnie) McGovern; grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Lydia, Ian, Kaitlyn, Evan, Dylan, and Jaxson; sisters, Vicki (Terry) Hoober, Lisa (Gary) Davidson, and Dr. Angela Burke; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family and friends. Sondra was a graduate of Northeastern High School, Class of 1977. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, especially her annual "Sister Trips." Along with being an avid Alan Jackson fan, Sondra liked antiquing and her raffling group. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1 from 2:00 to 3:30PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. A funeral service will begin at 3:30, Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now