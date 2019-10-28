|
Sondra Clay
Eaton - Sondra R. Clay
Age 60, of Eaton, went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, October 27, 2019 after a 3-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 5, 1959 in Richmond, Indiana to her parents, Donald R. and Nita (Abrams) Burke. Sondra was preceded in death by her Father; maternal grandparents, Madeline and Chester Abrams; and paternal grandparents, Anna Burke and William Burke. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert; mother Nita; children, Justin Clay, Nathan Clay, and Stephanie (Johnnie) McGovern; grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Lydia, Ian, Kaitlyn, Evan, Dylan, and Jaxson; sisters, Vicki (Terry) Hoober, Lisa (Gary) Davidson, and Dr. Angela Burke; numerous nieces and nephews; and special family and friends. Sondra was a graduate of Northeastern High School, Class of 1977. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, especially her annual "Sister Trips." Along with being an avid Alan Jackson fan, Sondra liked antiquing and her raffling group. The family will receive friends Friday, November 1 from 2:00 to 3:30PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. A funeral service will begin at 3:30, Pastor Martin Holman officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019