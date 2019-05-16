Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mary Scott Park
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra Ozbun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Kay (Sandy) Ozbun


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sondra Kay (Sandy) Ozbun Obituary
Sondra (Sandy) Kay Ozbun

Lawernceburg - Sondra (Sandy) Kay Ozbun, 56, died peacefully on May 10,2019 at High Point Hospital in Lawernceburg, Indiana after a brief Illness.

The youngest of 4 children, Sandy was born on October 5, 1962 in Richmond, Indiana to Marilyn and James Taylor. She was a 1980 graduate of Richmond High School. Sandy married Jerry Ozbun on July 4, 1982 in the Rose Garden of Glen Miller Park in Richmond.

Sandy had a gentle and compassionate spirit that drew others to her. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family (especially her cherished grandchildren), her dogs and in nature.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Ozbun; her son, Damian (Hannah) Ozbun; her cherished grandchildren, Arianna and Sebastian; (her close friend/like a son) Kevin (Bud) Rohrbach; her sister, Sheila (Steve) Pluckebaum and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Marilyn Taylor; her brother, Larry Taylor and sister, Debbie Harman.

A Celebration of her life will be held on June 23rd from 1 - 5 at Mary Scott Park in Richmond Indiana. All who lives she touched are welcome to come and celebrate Sandy with us.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.