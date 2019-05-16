|
|
Sondra (Sandy) Kay Ozbun
Lawernceburg - Sondra (Sandy) Kay Ozbun, 56, died peacefully on May 10,2019 at High Point Hospital in Lawernceburg, Indiana after a brief Illness.
The youngest of 4 children, Sandy was born on October 5, 1962 in Richmond, Indiana to Marilyn and James Taylor. She was a 1980 graduate of Richmond High School. Sandy married Jerry Ozbun on July 4, 1982 in the Rose Garden of Glen Miller Park in Richmond.
Sandy had a gentle and compassionate spirit that drew others to her. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family (especially her cherished grandchildren), her dogs and in nature.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Ozbun; her son, Damian (Hannah) Ozbun; her cherished grandchildren, Arianna and Sebastian; (her close friend/like a son) Kevin (Bud) Rohrbach; her sister, Sheila (Steve) Pluckebaum and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Marilyn Taylor; her brother, Larry Taylor and sister, Debbie Harman.
A Celebration of her life will be held on June 23rd from 1 - 5 at Mary Scott Park in Richmond Indiana. All who lives she touched are welcome to come and celebrate Sandy with us.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 16, 2019