Sonny Lee Barker
Richmond, Ind. - Sonny Lee Barker, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at IU Health University Hospital surrounded by his family.
Sonny was born August 21, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was lovingly raised by his mom, Cordelia Barker. He attended Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sonny earned his associate's degree from Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida. Sonny lived in Florida for 40 years, where he worked as a shipping coordinator for Tropical Shipping for 23 years and owned three antique stores, Rich Man Poor Man, The Basement, and The Attic Window. Sonny moved to Richmond in 2012.
Survivors include his daughters, Diana (Dr. Alan) Sawchuk of Fishers, Indiana, and Alice (Mark) Killion of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Ryan (Paige), Ashley, Brooke, and Amber; great-grandson, Levi; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Dina Lee and Dinah Michelle Barker; parents; sister, Alice Sortiano; and brothers, Bill and Bob White.
There will be no public services for Sonny Lee Barker. He donated his body to the IU School of Medicine Anatomical Education Program. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
