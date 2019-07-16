|
Stanley Allen Wonsik
Indianapolis, Ind. - Stanley Allen Wonsik, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Stanley was born on September 27, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to John and Rose Elaine Beazel Wonsik. He was a guitar instructor, pet store owner, and artist.
Survivors include his sons, Chad (Laura) Wonsik of Oxford, Ohio, and Chet Wonsik of Bloomington, Indiana; granddaughters, Ellie, age four, and newly born Isla; and brother, John Wonsik of Spotsylvania, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Donna Marie Wonsik, who died April 4, 2019; son, Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik; parents; and sister, Mary Wonsik.
Memorial visitation for Stanley Allen Wonsik will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. This will coincide with the memorial visitation for Charles Allen "Chuck" Wonsik, who died July 7, 2019.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 16, 2019