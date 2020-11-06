1/1
Stanley Lowell Hobbs
Stanley Lowell Hobbs

Richmond - Stanley Lowell Hobbs, age 84, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on Thursday (November 5, 2020) at Reid Health. Stanley was born on October 22, 1936 to Lowell and Frances Weber Hobbs in Springersville, Indiana. Stanley joined the service in April of 1959 and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. On August 31, 1962 he married the love of his life, Sarah Dodson in Richmond, IN. He retired in 1999 from Parker Hannifin after 39 years of service and he then went on to deliver food for Area 9 for many years. He was an avid fisherman, loved to bowl, watch NASCAR and any old western movie he could find.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Sarah Hobbs; children Deborah (and her late husband Bill) Green, Jeff (Becky) Hobbs and Cheryl (Donny) Ellison; sister Sharon Smith; brother in-laws Wayne Major and Fred Gard; grandchildren Janelle Green, Adam (Nakyla) Green, Ben(Veronica) Hobbs, Jeffrey (Courtney) Hobbs, Donald Ellison, Sarah (Eric) Hensley, Zach (Aarika) Smith, Megan Smith, Elizabeth Medaris, Nicola Vanhook and Deanna Spradling; great grandchildren James and Jake Ellison, Mason Stanley Hobbs, Emma, Aubrey, Xavier, Luke, Jake, Lindsey, Kevin, Dylan, Austin, Ava, AJ, Maddie and Isaiah; 3 great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sisters Betty Major and Patricia Gard; brothers Don Hobbs and Paul Hobbs; sister in-law Sandy Hobbs; brother in-law Joe Smith.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. for Stanley on Monday (November 9, 2020) at Earlham Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Rev. Cindy Ploughe will officiate. Family and friends may call from 12:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. on Monday (November 9, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's name to the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
NOV
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Earlham Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
