|
|
Stanley WiWi
West College Corner - S. Joseph WiWi, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on May 7, 2020 at the age 80. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis (nee Paxton) WiWi, loving father of Susan WiWi Robinson (Scott) Cooper, Bradley (Vilas) WiWi, and Beth Ann WiWi (Brent) Shelton. Adoring grandfather of Traci (Bryan Burns) Robinson, Lyndsay Robinson (Travis) Smiley, Craig (Holli) Robinson and Haylee Cooper. Sarah WiWi (Nahoku) Vance, Amanda WiWi (Dennis) Harvey, Andrew J. (Danielle) WiWi, Blake Shelton, Brennan Shelton, Brooke Shelton, and 17 great grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Barbara (Jim) Hartmann and a brother, Steve (Vicki) WiWi, and a sister-in-law, Janice WiWi and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Melvina WiWi, a brother, Robert WiWi, a great grandchild, Landyn Smiley. He was an avid fisherman, but his passion was farming. He was a member of St. Mary Church in Oxford, Ohio. He spent his last few years enjoying fishing in Florida. He idolized his grand kids and great grand kids. A visitation will take place at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10 am until 12 pm. A graveside service will follow at the College Corner Cemetery at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College Corner Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 464, West College Corner, Indiana 47003. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 9 to May 10, 2020