Stearl Lawson
Richmond - Stearl J. Lawson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Reid Health.
He was born on November 16, 1930 in Claiborne County, Tennessee to Walter and Margarette Jane Thomas Lawson. He married the former Mary Helen Samples on July 21, 1951. They were blessed with three children and 51 years of marriage before her death on November 21, 2002.
Stearl worked in the coal mines and the textile industry before moving to Richmond in the early 1960s. He worked for many years in auto repair for Wells Pontiac before taking a job at JM Hutton & Son, from where he retired. Stearl enjoyed fishing, bowling and coon hunting.
Stearl will be missed by his daughters, Ann Palmer; Abby Harris & her husband, Paul; son, Larry Lawson & his wife, Carolyn; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Stearl was preceded in death by his parents, wife and 3 brothers.
Pastor David McQueen will conduct a funeral ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Goshen Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30 at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019