Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seton Catholic High School in the Chuck Mosey Memorial Gym,
233 South 5th Street
Richmond, IN
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
235 South 5th Street
Richmond , IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mosey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Anthony Mosey


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Anthony Mosey Obituary
Stephen Anthony Mosey

Richmond - Stephen Anthony Mosey, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home.

Born July 18, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Charles G. and Delores Marie Thatcher Mosey, Steve was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1974 graduate of Richmond High School. Steve was inducted into the local chapter of the 2019 Junior Achievement of Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Laureates and was the proud recipient of an honorary Associate of Science degree from Ivy Tech Community College on May 11, 2019. He was an owner and Executive Vice President of Mosey Manufacturing Company, Inc. Steve was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where he proudly served on the steering committee for the creation of Seton Catholic High School. He also served the community on various boards and committees. Among many things in life, Steve enjoyed music, playing golf, and generally building and fixing anything.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Andrea Lyn Svarczkopf Mosey; daughters, Whitney (Joshua) Mosey-Russell of Richmond and Bailey (Dustin Wright) Mosey of Muncie, Indiana; son, Samuel Kane Mosey of Indianapolis, Indiana; granddaughter, Willow Stevie Mosey-Russell; step-granddaughters, Hailey and Zooey Russell; sisters, Suzanne (Ron) Henley of Connersville, Indiana, Carol (Kyle) Svarczkopf of Richmond, and Christina (Bob) Dodds of Lafayette, Indiana; brother, George J. (Janie) Mosey of Richmond; aunt, Martha Mosey of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and countless friends and colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles J. "Chuck" Mosey.

The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who provided love and support to Steve and the Mosey family over the last few years, as well as Reid Hospice for the loving care they recently gave to Steve.

Visitation for Stephen Anthony Mosey will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Seton Catholic High School in the Chuck Mosey Memorial Gym, 233 South 5th Street, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 235 South 5th Street, Richmond with Father Todd Riebe and Rev. Msgr. Mark A. Svarczkopf officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Seton Catholic High School, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or to a charity or cause you passionately shared with Steve.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now