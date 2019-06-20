Stephen Anthony Mosey



Richmond - Stephen Anthony Mosey, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his home.



Born July 18, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Charles G. and Delores Marie Thatcher Mosey, Steve was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1974 graduate of Richmond High School. Steve was inducted into the local chapter of the 2019 Junior Achievement of Central Indiana Business Hall of Fame Laureates and was the proud recipient of an honorary Associate of Science degree from Ivy Tech Community College on May 11, 2019. He was an owner and Executive Vice President of Mosey Manufacturing Company, Inc. Steve was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, where he proudly served on the steering committee for the creation of Seton Catholic High School. He also served the community on various boards and committees. Among many things in life, Steve enjoyed music, playing golf, and generally building and fixing anything.



Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Andrea Lyn Svarczkopf Mosey; daughters, Whitney (Joshua) Mosey-Russell of Richmond and Bailey (Dustin Wright) Mosey of Muncie, Indiana; son, Samuel Kane Mosey of Indianapolis, Indiana; granddaughter, Willow Stevie Mosey-Russell; step-granddaughters, Hailey and Zooey Russell; sisters, Suzanne (Ron) Henley of Connersville, Indiana, Carol (Kyle) Svarczkopf of Richmond, and Christina (Bob) Dodds of Lafayette, Indiana; brother, George J. (Janie) Mosey of Richmond; aunt, Martha Mosey of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and countless friends and colleagues.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles J. "Chuck" Mosey.



The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who provided love and support to Steve and the Mosey family over the last few years, as well as Reid Hospice for the loving care they recently gave to Steve.



Visitation for Stephen Anthony Mosey will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Seton Catholic High School in the Chuck Mosey Memorial Gym, 233 South 5th Street, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 235 South 5th Street, Richmond with Father Todd Riebe and Rev. Msgr. Mark A. Svarczkopf officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Seton Catholic High School, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or to a charity or cause you passionately shared with Steve.



