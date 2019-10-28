|
Stephen Bennett Hamm
Eaton, Ohio - Stephen Bennett Hamm, 82 of Eaton, OH, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Eaton with his family at his side. Born on August 16, 1937 in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Joseph O. & Hazel B. (Bennett) Hamm.
From an early age, Stephen was collecting stamps, comic books, tropical fish and exploring new ideas. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1955, Ohio University in 1959, University of Pittsburg in 1961 and received an MBA from Harvard University in 1963. He was a professor at Urbana College in Ohio, Cal State, and assistant financial director at Antioch College in Yellow Springs and an investor. He was an active member of the Preble County Y, arriving daily as the doors opened and staying after for coffee and fellowship with his friends. Stephen was an ardent supporter of the Preble County Council on Aging and was awarded the Citizen of the Year award in 2014. Stephen traveled the world over and wintered in Venice, FL for many years, he enjoyed the beach and ocean. The Cincinnati Reds was his lifetime hobby, attending many games and rooting them on no matter what …… refusing to give up on them!
Survived by his Sisters: Barb Hamm Weadick and Elizabeth A. "Liz" (Donald E.) Smith; Close Friend: Marcia Shafer; Niece and Nephews: Mark J. (Lisa) Weadick, Andrew D. (Shari) Weadick, Dr. Patrick D. (Susan) Weadick, Melissa K. (Larry) Burkett and Deron E. (Angela) Smith. 15 Great Nieces and Nephews.
His family and friends will feel the loss of his kindness, gentle touch and accepting nature.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Holiday Food Basket Program c/o Preble County Council On Aging, 800 E. St. Clair St, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019