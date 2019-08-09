Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Stephen Jon Williams


1970 - 2019
Stephen Jon Williams Obituary
Stephen Jon Williams

Richmond - Stephen Jon Williams 49 of Richmond passed away August 6, 2019 at Reid Health after a long illness. He was born May 14, 1970 in Richmond to Ronald L. and Julie Sison Williams and lived here all of his life.

He worked for Envirofinishing; he loved music, especially 80's classic rock, collecting watches and guns.

He is survived by his parents, his wife Kellie Williams of Richmond, two daughters Abigail and Julie Williams, two step daughters Taylor Priest and Elizabeth Cox; five grandchildren Maicie, Nixyn, Cora, Preslee, Evie, one brother Ronald Lee Williams II of Fishers, two nieces Morgan, Ali, aunts, uncles, cousins, his special friend and caregiver Aimee White.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and one uncle.

Services will be 1:00pm Saturday August 10, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Luerman officiating; burial will be private. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 9, 2019
