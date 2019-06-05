|
|
Stephen L. Lumpkin
Cincinnati - Stephen L. Lumpkin (76) passed away on May 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. He grew up in Winchester, IN and graduated from Winchester High School in 1960. Steve joined the Air National Guard in 1964 and then went onto the Air Force Reserves in 1966, serving until 1970. In 1965 he moved to Chicago and attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Art. After graduation in 1967, Steve began working at Continental Bank. While at the bank Steve curated the bank's art collection and as a member of the space planning department, he was responsible for in house design and remodeling. During his time in Chicago, Steve also founded Printmakers Studio, where he both created art and taught classes on a variety of printing methods. Steve retired from Bank of America (Continental Bank) in 1997. In 2000 he moved to Cincinnati and married the love of his life, Mary (Pitt) Stults. Steve was an avid fisherman and collector of antique fishing equipment. He was a proud member of the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club and The Old Reel Collectors Club where he served two terms as President. Steve was a meticulous researcher, writer and historian. He authored 5 books on the history of antique fishing tackle.
Steve is survived by his wife Pitt, Stepchildren Brett (Amanda) Long, Christa (Chad) Martin, Jenny (Dan) Adams; his eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter; his sister Sandra (Dick) Hutson, nephew Craig (Jane) Hutson and niece Kristin (David Coughlin) Hutson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1pm on June 22, 2019, at Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester, IN.
Steve died of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He spent several weeks at the end of his life at where he received excellent care. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to , 7691 Five Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 5, 2019