Steve Stevens
1950 - 2020
Steve Stevens

Richmond - Walter Ray "Steve" Stevens III, age 70, of Richmond, Indiana passed unexpectedly Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born, September 15, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, to Walter Ray Stevens Jr. and Gerry Wallar Stevens.

Steve graduated from Richmond High School, was a proud graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, and was a life-long Hoosier. He was the second generation to own Stevens Wire Products Inc., where he served as president. He also proudly sat on the board of directors at First Bank Richmond and was involved in many local organizations throughout his life.

Survivors include his daughter, Katie Stevens, step-daughter, Raun Hampton and family, sister, Sherry Mendenhall, brother, Chris Stevens, nephews Jeff and Andy Mendenhall and their families, many friends, his dog, Jerzi, and grand puppy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Richard Mendenhall, and beloved friends.

Steve built his dream home, which he loved talking about, and enjoyed the time there with friends and family. Steve loved the outdoors, swimming, breakfast, Christmas, and racing. His favorite vacations included going somewhere warm, usually Key West, with his daughter and enjoying the sunshine. He never knew a stranger, and could often be found at a local bar or restaurant visiting with friends and strangers.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be a Celebration of Life for Steve at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Cope Environmental Center, 1730 Airport Road, Centerville, IN 47330. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
