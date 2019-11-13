|
Steven Joseph Swoveland, 63, of Hagerstown, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Seton Specialty Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on June 11, 1956 to Jackie Eugene and Carolyn Elaine (McCord) Swoveland and was a lifelong resident of the Hagerstown area. Steve was employed as superintendent of New Castle water treatment plant and was formerly employed as a pretreatment coordinator in Richmond. He was a dedicated environmentalist, with a love for wildlife and all things nature. He was also an avid Colts fan. He was probably best known for his big heart, kindness and willingness to help.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny; 4 siblings, Sandee Scott (Rodney), Tom Swoveland, Dee Taylor (Mike) and Chris Swoveland (Kim); several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Pastor John Huff will officiate. Burial will be in Brick Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Red Tail Conservancy, 125 E. Charles St., #200, Muncie, IN 47305 or to . Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019