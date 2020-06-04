Stuart Mikesell
Greenfield - Stuart Mio Mikesell, 82 passed away early Thursday morning June 4, 2020 at Morristown Manor- Cypress Run, in Morristown, Indiana. A son of the late Jesse Harold and Ida Mae (Garrett) Mikesell, Stuart was born in Richmond, Indiana on August 8, 1937. Stuart and was raised in the Boston-Richmond communities and graduated from Richmond, High School in 1955. He moved to Birmingham, Michigan in 1959 and retired from Ford Motor Company- Romeo, Michigan Plant in 1994 after 30 years of service. He has made his home in Greenfield since 2000. Stuart loved to work with his hands and his mind. He was a furniture builder and a creative artist. Much of his art was created by repurposing everyday items into something of beauty by using ingenuity, craftmanship, electronics and lighting. In his leisure, Stuart enjoyed listening to jazz music and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, the former Patsy Burchett. They were married in Port Huron, Michigan on August 2, 1982. 2 children, Theressa Ogden of Royal Oak, MI, Steven Mikesell of Bad Axe, MI; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 step daughter, Keli Ulferts of Prospect, KY; 4 step grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jonathan Mikesell of Hazel Park, MI and Todd Mikesell of Richmond; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Stuart was preceded in death by his brother, David Mikesell.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday June 8, 2020 at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery- Pershing, Indiana 47370. Stan Banker will officiate. Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Dublin has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.