Susan Doty
Milton - Susan Renee Doty, 62, passed away Wednesday morning July 24, 2019 at her home in rural Milton after a seven year illness. A daughter of the late Robert Riley and Joyce Elaine (Hamm) Buhl, Susan was born in Richmond, Indiana on January 12, 1957. She was raised in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School with the class of 1975. Susan has made her home in the Cambridge City/Milton area for the past 45 years. She had worked at Hill's Roses and was very proud of her employment that followed at Wernle Children's Home as a house parent. Susan's family were her love and priority. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her leisure, she enjoyed all types of craftwork, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking and building doll houses.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Chris Doty. They were married in Jellico, Tennessee on October 17, 1998. 3 children, Ean (Angie) Armstrong of Kokomo, DeLisa (Dusty) Strange of Straughn and Curtis Ray Doty of Straughn; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Brett and Eliajah Strange, Lily and Rory Armstrong; 2 great granddaughters, McKenna and McKynley Osborne; 4 siblings, Dianne, Doug (wife Joyce), Todd and Trent (wife Amanda) Buhl all of Cambridge City; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home and Crematory in Dublin. Pastor Chris Lovett will officiate. Following the services family and friends are invited to CrossPointe Biker Church, 1130 E. Baseline Road- Connersville, IN 47331 for a reception and time to continue sharing memories.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 27, 2019