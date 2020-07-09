1/
Susan Fairchild
Susan Fairchild

Susan Fairchild, formerly of Cambridge City, unexpectedly passed away July 2, 2020 at home in Whitehall MT. Susan was born February 6, 1955, daughter of Emery Rose and the late Billie Isaacs. In addition to her father, Susan is survived by her children: Billy Fairchild of Three Forks MT and Paula Vlach of Willoughby OH, Grandchildren: Shandra Fairchild, Anthony Porter-Fairchild, Dylan Carter and Jerad Vlach, Sisters: Debbie Kennedy, Billie Gribbons, Michelle Isaacs, Theresa Gay, Alice Parrett, Brothers: Michael Rose, Tim Rose, many nieces and nephews. Along with her mother, Susan was proceeded in death by her Brothers: Paul Mitchell, Thomas Rose, Sister: Stella Rose, Niece: Amber Rose Sheppherd, Nephew: Donald Rose, Step-Father: Colonel Isaacs, Step-Mother: LaVearne Rose.

Susan spent many years working in retail management at Kmart, Family Dollar and Wal-Mart until her health prevented her from continuing. Her true passion was her dogs and the local animal rescue.

K&L Mortuary is handling the arrangements, however, at Susan's request, there will be no funeral services.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
