Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home
115 E Us Highway 40
Lewisville, IN 47352
(765) 987-8445
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
The Gathering
902 East Main Street
Lewisville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Haler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Haler


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Haler Obituary
Susan Haler

Cambridge City - Susan Kay (Bailey) Haler, 47, of Cambridge City passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 at Henry Community Health in New Castle, Indiana. Susan was born on May 10, 1971 at Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Indiana to the late Bertie (Beach) Jessie and Walter Bailey. She was raised in the Lewisville community and attended Tri High School. She worked in area nursing homes as a nursing aid.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey L. Haler of Cambridge City. They were married on October 11, 1999; son, Dylan Bailey of Cambridge City; brother, Robert (Angela) Reid of Wilkinson; sister, Dixie Purvis of New Castle: 1 niece, Candie Purvis; 2 nephews, Matt (Paige) Reid and Brandon Reid (Katrina Butler) of Dublin; stepson, Jeffrey Haler Jr. of Germantown.

Susan was preceded in death by her stepdad, Charles Jessie; brother in-law, Mike Purvis.

Following cremation, the family is having a Celebration of Life for Susan's on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Gathering, 902 East Main Street- Lewisville, Indiana 47352. Pastor Dave Todd will officiate. Burial will be at Lewisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated to help with the cost of a headstone.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Lewisville Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements where online condolences can be made anytime at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.