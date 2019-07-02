|
|
Susan K. Chenoweth
Martinsville - On June 28th, 2019, Susan Chenoweth went to her heavenly home. Her loving husband was by her side. Susan began a 55-year love story with her marriage to Darrel in 1963. She was a devoted wife and mother to Nicole (Tony), Crista (Brian), and Lee (Natalie). Susan found her greatest joy being the grandmother of Zhenya and Ruslan Bolotnik, Ian and Sophie Beracha, and Emma and Adler Chenoweth. She was known for her love for children, and touched the lives of so many as a teacher. She taught pre-school for over 20 years, and taught disabled adults at the LARC Center and in Sunday school. She enjoyed a life of service as a leader of a 4-H club and a Girl Scout troop, a member of Tri Kappa sorority, and a volunteer with the Salvation Army and a food bank. She was a faithful member of Paoli Christian Church and New Hope Christian Church.
Born on January 25, 1944, in Richmond, Indiana, Susan was the eldest child of the late Ira and Pauline Hollinger. She was a sister and best friend to Jane Hickey (Steve). She received her Bachelor of Science degree in home economics education from Auburn University in 1968. In addition to teaching, Susan enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and traveling with her children, grandchildren, and especially the love of her life, Darrel. They had many good friends in New Zealand. She lived the last decade of her life with Alzheimer's disease, fighting it with the strength and grace she showed her entire life.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Costin Funeral Chapel and again on Friday at 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Earlham Cemetery, Mausoleum Chapel, and 1101 National Road West, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana.
The family wishes to thank Janet Storm and her family for the loving care they gave Susan in the last years of her life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the in Susan's honor and are appreciated.
Online condolence may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com
The family wishes to thank Janet Storm and her family for the loving care they gave Susan in the last years of her life.
Memorial contributions can be made to the in Susan's honor and are appreciated.
Online condolence may be made at www.costinfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 2, 2019