Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Susan L. Brockman

Susan L. Brockman Obituary
Susan L. Brockman

Richmond - Susan L. Brockman, 65, of Richmond, entered into Heaven on November 2, 2019. She was born in New Castle on April 28, 1954 to Kenneth & Louise (Teffeteller) Knose. Susan was a skilled painter at Ken Co and Zimmer Vans, co-owner of Greensfork Antiques and E Bay Power seller back in the dial-up days. She also renovated many properties. Suzi was a doer, the kind of person that could make something from nothing. Her love for her family and friends was fierce. She always had advice and encouragement. Suzi loved having fun, playing pranks, dancing and laughing. We were lucky to have her!

She is survived by her children, Darla (Isky) Paul, Cynthia Knox and Lisa Brockman; 4 grandchildren, Suzi Paul, Dena Paul, Levi Knox and Brittany Knox; honorary grandchildren, Ashley Stephens, Justin Swoveland and Bobbie Reece; sisters, Becky Jones, Kathy (Tim) Gibbs, Robin Moffitt and Louise (David) Castle.. Special mentions to the Tuttle family (Dave, Sis and Mom) and the Brockmans who remained family through it all.

Suzi was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Karen Compton and Mabel Monaghan; a brother Kenneth Knose and an Uncle Donald Knose.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 friends may call from 11am until the start of her funeral service at 1 pm at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Burial will follow at Greensfork Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
