|
|
Susanne I. "Sue" Lahrman
Richmond - Susanne I. "Sue" Lahrman, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Brookdale Richmond.
Born May 31, 1924, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lawrence M. and Eleanor Vogelman Rohe, Sue was a life-long resident of Richmond and Hagerstown, Indiana. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1942 and was a 1945 graduate of Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati. Sue retired from Reid Hospital in 1986, where she served as a registered nurse for 25 years. Sue was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and playing Bridge with her friends.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Clem C. Lahrman of Richmond; daughters, Marianne (Steven) Foster of Richmond and Joanne (Mike) Jones of Abington, Indiana; sons, John (Rebecca) Lahrman of Richmond and Daniel Lahrman of Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Susan Lahrman of Richmond; grandchildren, Brandy, Amy, Scott, and Jennifer; seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Lahrman; parents; sister, Phyllis Leonhardt; and brothers, Joseph and David Rohe.
Visitation for Susanne I. "Sue" Lahrman will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 235 South 5th Street, Richmond with Father Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Reid Foundation, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019